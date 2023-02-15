Damian Priest is hopeful that WWE will be bringing a premium live event to Puerto Rico.

The Judgement Day member discussed this topic during a recent appearance on the Kick Rocks podcast, where he revealed that he has had chats with the company about bringing something special to his former home.

We’ve had some conversations about it. I’ll just keep it at that. Stay tuned.

Priest was born in New York City but was raised in Dorado, Puerto Rico. He has captured gold on multiple occasions during his run in WWE and NXT, and was featured in a marquee WrestleMania matchup two years ago where he tagged with Latin Rap sensation Bad Bunny.

WWE did hold a live event (house show) in Puerto Rico back in October of 2021.

Priest’s full interview can be found below.