Dan Lambert alongside members of American Top Team arrived to AEW programming and later formed a relationship with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page and became their on-screen manager. He also introduced Paige VanZant to AEW TV.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Lambert noted that he felt he was getting stale, so he wanted to stop appearing and has an open invitation to return:

“Not now [Lambert said he’s not currently working with AEW]. About 2 months ago, we finished up our feud with the Men of the Year, we had Scorpio Sky drop the belt to Wardlow. Sky was going to take a couple of months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal. Page was being repackaged so he could do what he is doing now with The Firm and with MJF. So I thought that it was a good time to wind down, I thought that I was getting stale. The reactions were still good, but I just grabbed Tony after the show and said that I think this has run its course. I don’t want to go backwards or overstay my welcome. He was like, ‘Yeah man, sure. If you have an idea for something in the future then come back, then sure, whatever, call me.’ If Tony called me tomorrow and had a good idea and I liked it then sure, I’ll do it.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling