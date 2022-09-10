Dani Luna was the latest guest on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count to discuss her recent release from WWE’s NXT UK division, a brand that has unfortunately closed up shop as they prepare to launch NXT Europe. Luna gives her thoughts on the expansion, as well as how she feels about getting cut, in the highlights below.

Says her release came on very nice terms:

“I was released – underline ‘very nice terms.’ I wasn’t fired. It was just a case of what they’re doing at the moment doesn’t fit what I’m doing at the moment kind of thing. Obviously, I was in good company, so I can’t be too upset. I still have all my friends.”

Her thoughts on WWE expanding to NXT Europe:

“I don’t know if ‘blindsided’ is the word. ‘NXT Europe’ is planning to be such a bigger thing than the UK ever was, so to do that they have to take these big steps. And I understand that.”

Says she understands why NXT UK went under:

“It didn’t necessarily have the biggest viewership in the world. So, from a business perspective, you can’t really be like, ‘Oh, that’s unfair.’ If it’s not making the money, I can’t be like, ‘Oh, you have to keep me because I want to work in WWE.’ It’s not up to me.”

