MMA reporter Ariel Helwani first reported today that former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier would be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules on October 8th between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Cormier later posted the following on Instagram:

“I will be fair. I’ll be honest. I’ll be impartial. And I will not take anyone’s shit. I will be there for a reason. The law has been called in, and I will enforce it with every part of myself to the fullest extent. @wwe @ufc.”

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle – Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre – Strap Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor – I Quit Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) – Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match