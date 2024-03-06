Daniel Rodimer, a former participant on the WWE Tough Enough reality show in 2004 and briefly associated with the company as a developmental talent from 2006 to 2007, is currently being sought in connection with the death of Christopher Tapp, aged 47. Tapp passed away following an incident at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip, initially thought to be an accident.

However, subsequent investigations by KMVT TV suggested foul play, leading to a murder inquiry into Tapp’s demise in October 2023. The Clark County Coroner’s office officially labeled his death a homicide, attributing it to blunt force trauma to the head.

Recent reports from News 3 Las Vegas indicate that an arrest warrant and criminal complaint have been issued against Rodimer in the Las Vegas Justice Court for open murder. The complaint, filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office, alleges that Rodimer intentionally struck Tapp on the head, describing the action as willful, deliberate, and premeditated.

Rodimer, who previously ran for Congress as a Republican candidate, narrowly missing victory in the 2022 election, has not been involved in wrestling since his departure from WWE in 2007.