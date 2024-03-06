Charlotte Flair is coming back…well sort of.

The Queen was announced as a special guest for the WWE World event that takes place on Saturday, April 6th. The former multi-time women’s champion joins Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins as the only superstars announced for the event thus far.

BREAKING NEWS: @MsCharlotteWWE will appear at WWE World on Saturday, April 6! Buy your General Admission ticket NOW and get early access to purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees a Meet and Greet with the Queen. TICKETS ️: https://t.co/oOS5HlzbAY pic.twitter.com/oEsirUtgPL — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2024

Flair tore her ACL back in December and will unfortunately be out of action past WrestleMania 40.