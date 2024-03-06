AEW scored big for its Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The event was centered around The Icon Sting, who wrestled his final-ever matchup in the main event alongside Darby Alllin. The duo defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW tag team team titles.

Venues Now reports that the event was attended by 16,118 fans and netted a gate of over $1 million, with the average ticket price being $55. The publication adds:

OVG Hospitality’s food and drink per cap was $19, excluding suites, producing $306,242 in concessions receipts. For merchandise, run by Oui Vend, the average spend was $21.64, driven by the novelty of Sting’s final match, producing about $349,000 in gross sales. Most everything on the retail end sold out. For the arena, the numbers are on the high end for a family show and more in line with a concert.

Scott Johnson, the deputy director of the Greensboro Colisuem, provided the numbers to Venues Now.