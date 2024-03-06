Darby Allin will speak on this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Georgia.

The top company superstar is coming off of one of the biggest wins of his career after he and Sting defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles at Revolution, a bout that would be The Icon’s final outing. Tony Khan has since revealed that Allin will be addressing his future on tonight’s show ahead of his massive grudge match against Jay White on next Wednesday’s Big Business special.

TONIGHT Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT We'll hear from @DarbyAllin TONIGHT! After teaming with @Sting in The Icon's Last Match at #AEWRevolution + retaining the AEW World Tag Team Title, we'll hear from Darby on TBS tonight! pic.twitter.com/v7cptAR0ik — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

-HOOK vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship

-Riho vs. Kris Statlander

-Young Bucks will speak

-Darby Allin will speak

-What’s next for Samoa Joe?

-AEW introduces a revamped set

-Kazuchika Okada rumored to appear