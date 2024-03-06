An update on Matt Hardy’s status with AEW.

The Broken One signed with AEW in 2020 and debuted on the first Dynamite after fans had been taken away due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He wrestled over 40 matches in 2023, but so far has only competed once on television in 2024. According to Fightful Select, his current contract is set to expire later this month. The report says that Hardy and AEW were in contact about an extension, but that no agreement has been made yet.

Matt’s brother Jeff was also set to have his AEW contract expire this month but that is no longer the case due to time being added from absence and injuries. Matt himself has also dealt with a few injuries during his AEW run.

