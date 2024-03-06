A big name is expected to debut on this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Georgia according to PW Insider.

The report states that Kazuchika Okada, who officially left NJPW earlier this year, will be on this evening’s Dynamite broadcast, one which Tony Khan called the “beginning of a new era.” The Rainmaker has previously wrestled on AEW events, including at the 2022 Forbidden Door PPV, the 2023 Forbidden Door PPV, and multiple appearances on AEW television programs. However, this will be the former multi-time IWGP World Champion’s first appearance as an official member of the AEW roster.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Riho vs. Kris Statlander

-Young Bucks will speak

-What’s next for Samoa Joe?

-AEW introduces a revamped set