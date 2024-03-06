The Young Bucks will speak on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.
AEW released a new video promotion for this evening’s show, which takes place in Atlanta, on its social media channel. Not only does it tease the Jackson brothers, but AEW world champion Samoa Joe’s future will also be addressed following his victory at Revolution.
Revolution is being called one of the best events in history. Now, don’t miss the aftermath. EVPs Nicholas and Matthew Jackson speak live and after the epic three-way victory, what’s next for AEW World Champion Samoa Joe?
Wednesday!
The Season Premiere of #AEWDynamite is LIVE from @GS_District in Duluth, Georgia at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!
️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Jl9smwXApJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2024
See you tonight on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/f54FFGTFNl
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) March 6, 2024
Also announced, FTW Champion HOOK will defend against Brian Cage.
TONIGHT, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT
FTW Championship@730hook vs @briancagegmsi
After weeks of altercations, Coldhearted Handsome Devil HOOK defends the FTW Title vs former champ "The Machine" Brian Cage on TBS
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/M9u3nUreRU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
-HOOK vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship
-Riho vs. Kris Statlander
-Young Bucks will speak
-What’s next for Samoa Joe?
-AEW introduces a revamped set