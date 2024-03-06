The Young Bucks will speak on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW released a new video promotion for this evening’s show, which takes place in Atlanta, on its social media channel. Not only does it tease the Jackson brothers, but AEW world champion Samoa Joe’s future will also be addressed following his victory at Revolution.

Revolution is being called one of the best events in history. Now, don’t miss the aftermath. EVPs Nicholas and Matthew Jackson speak live and after the epic three-way victory, what’s next for AEW World Champion Samoa Joe?

Also announced, FTW Champion HOOK will defend against Brian Cage.

TONIGHT, Wed 3/6 Atlanta

Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite

TBS, tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT FTW Championship HOOK vs Brian Cage After weeks of altercations, Coldhearted Handsome Devil HOOK defends the FTW Title vs former champ "The Machine" Brian Cage on TBS TONIGHT!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

-HOOK vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship

-Riho vs. Kris Statlander

-Young Bucks will speak

-What’s next for Samoa Joe?

-AEW introduces a revamped set