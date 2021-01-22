During an appearance on Wrestling With Will, Danielle Fishel spoke on her history as a wrestling fan. Here’s what she had to say:

Doing those episodes was my first real experience with professional wrestling. I’m about the same age as Topanga was throughout the course of the show and so I think I was around 16 when we did that Sweet 16 episode that we filmed in the ring. And I remember going to the show… it was filmed during an actual [WWF] event… I remember being there and just feeling what it felt like to be at a wrestling event and being so overwhelmed… but also feeling like a real part of the community. It was my first experience with one of my favorite things about wrestling, which is the chants that the audience knows and the things that they yell and it’s that real community feeling. I remember thinking How do they know what to say?

I fell out entirely for many, many years. I would know stuff that was going on, I would hear about it, I would watch occasionally but did not maintain a strict fandom for all those years. When my husband, Jensen, and I started dating in 2017… he was going to PWG shows, which he’d been going to since their inception, and we didn’t live terribly far from Reseda (where PWG took place) and he said to me one day, “You want to go to this wrestling show with me?” and in my head, having no idea what I was in for, I was picturing like a Raw or a WrestleMania… and then we got there and it was this tiny little room and it was a thousand degrees… and I had a very similar feeling to the way I felt when we shot that Boy Meets World episode and I felt like it was my first time being a part of something like that. It was so cool. It totally revived the things I loved about wrestling. It felt new, it felt different, and I obsessed again with all the chants… you become a part of this community. Right there, PWG is what revived my love for wrestling.