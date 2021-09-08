Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Danny Rivera has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion after making his debut back at Battle Riot III as a member of Konnan’s new LAX faction. Full details on Rivera’s deal can be found below.

The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league for the next few years.

The finesse and fury of the 5150, Rivera made his MLW debut at the Battle Riot III in July.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran reportedly worked with Konnan in brokering the deal with the 5150. Terms of the deal are under wraps but reportedly all parties are “very satisfied.”

MLW can confirm Rivera and the 5150 will be in action October 2 at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philadelphia.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

Growing up in New York City, Danny Rivera has a frenetic fighting style combining technical and high flying with a little brawling to make for a potent mix for any grappler.

With pride in his Puerto Rican heritage, Rivera often is seen representing the colors of the island when going to war in the ring.

A Marine Corps veteran, Rivera has trained with the USMC boxing team and was involved in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. A dangerous hand-to-hand fighter, Rivera can end a fight in the ring or on the street in a heartbeat.

Thriving in the limelight, Rivera is flashy yet one of the most dangerous you could face in the ring. Especially if the rest of the 5150 are lurking.