Actor Stephen Amell was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to hype up his new wrestling themed Starz series “Heels,” and discuss his matchup at the 2018 ALL IN pay per view, which many consider the first unofficial show in the AEW canon. Highlights from the interview, which include Amell sharing advice he received from Triple H prior to his matchup at SummerSlam 2015, are below.

Says Daniels really took care of him during the match:

“God bless Christopher Daniels for taking care of me in that match because we had the whole thing planned out. I could probably recite it right now off hand. I want to say 2 or 3 minutes into the match after the initial onslaught, I blew up to the point where I couldn’t get a breath. I told him, ‘Take me home. Let’s go home. I can’t remember a thing.’ He said, ‘I’ll take care of you.’ He laid me on the ground and then just walked around the ring. While he was doing this and taunting the crowd, he’s telling me to breathe. I finally started getting my wits back about me, but it’s so frustrating to go back and watch that match.”

Remembers his big table spot in the match:

“I did the big table spot where I obviously set up the table and I jumped through, and I missed. I think about the fact that I could have taken 45 seconds between him landing on the table, me climbing the ropes, looking out across the arena, like, all that stuff, and I didn’t do that. I thought that I was going super slow. From the moment he gets on the table, I climb the ropes and crash through the table in like four and a half seconds, including my time in the air.”

On advice Triple H gave him prior to his match at SummerSlam 2015:

“I think back right before I went out at SummerSlam, I think back to Hunter, Triple H coming up to me and saying, ‘If you think you’re going too fast, just slow down. When you think you’re going to slow, slow down more. When you’re absolutely positive that you’re going way too slow, slow it way down.’ It’s such great advice and I didn’t listen to it at all.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)