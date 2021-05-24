During his recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast former TNT champion Darby Allin spoke about some of the wild and gnarly stunts he’s done in his life, one being that he licked and chewed a piece of the famous Seattle gum wall, a moment he says had a lot of people freaking out. Highlights are below.

How he once licked the Seattle gum wall:

I guess the most gnarly one that I did was lick the gum wall in Seattle. I licked the whole entire wall and I bit the side off of it and chewed it. I got tested the next day because people were like, ‘yo, you know rats piss on that and whatnot,’ and I was like, ‘oh yeah?’ It tasted good though. That type of stuff, like Ridiculousness, that’s when it started giving me confidence too.

How people would criticize others for taking wild risks:

Because people will say you’re a freak or a weirdo but then when you say, ‘yo, I was on MTV, though,’ all those people are like, ‘well that’s pretty cool, though!’ I’m like, ‘but a week earlier you were saying I was a fucking loser.’ Those shows are fun. They’re really addicting.

