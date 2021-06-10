AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he would rather have a short in-ring wrestling career than a long one that way he can give it his all and focus himself on projects outside of the sport after. Highlights are below.

How he’d rather have a short in-ring career:

“I’m all in or nothing, for the most part, and I always made a commitment to myself that I’d rather have a real short career and then just push it hard every day, then just try to focus on outside projects when the time’s up. As of right now, I feel like I’m just gonna keep going and going and going until my wheels fall off but I feel wonderful right now.

How he’s in great shape currently and continue to do DDP Yoga:

I’ve been doing DDP Yoga with Dallas over in his house and I’m insane about physical therapy and you know, I don’t take any drugs. I don’t take aspirin or anything like that. I just take a bunch of ice baths and you know, yoga and just… yeah, man.”

