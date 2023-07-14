Darby Allin opens up about his pairing with Sting in AEW.

The former two-time TNT Champion spoke about the Icon during a recent interview on the Lost Signals podcast, where he revealed that it was never his idea to team with the Stinger as he is not the type of guy to ask Tony Khan for pushes or agendas.

That was never my idea. I wouldn’t want to put myself in those shoes. I never wanted to be the guy that says, ‘Yo, Tony [Khan], I got a great idea. Why don’t I become world champion?’ It’s like, ‘No sh**, Sherlock,’ but I didn’t want to be the guy, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a good idea. I want to team with Sting,’ because everybody wants a team with Sting on paper.

Allin and Sting have been together since the beginning of 2021, and have competed in numerous tag team matches where they hold an undefeated record. Speaking about their chemistry, Allin refers to himself as a Sting whisperer.

But to be given the opportunity –- it just naturally started happening and then [AEW] saw the chemistry that I had with him and then they just said, ‘Yeah, this is the guy. Darby is kind of like the ‘Sting Whisperer’ in a way.’

