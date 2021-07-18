David Marquez recently took to Twitter to announce the premiere of Championship Wrestling from Atlanta, the United Wrestling Network’s latest expansion effort into the industry. The new promotion will being airing this September from the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta.

Marquez, who runs Championship Wrestling from Hollywood which worked hand-in-hand with the National Wrestling Alliance, write, “PRO WRESTLING RETUNS TO LOCAL ATLANTA TELEVISION AT ITS ORIGINAL TV HOME – CHANNEL 17! Soon @WrestleAtlanta. premieres Saturday nights at 10P on #PeachtreeTV! Tell me your 6:05 memory. Join me on Sept 2. @CenterStageAtl tix and show info to follow.”

