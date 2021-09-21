AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked the Pinnacle member about tag team rules in WWE.

The fan in question asked Harwood how he feels about the new rule of a team only being allowed one breakup during a pin, something that Harwood claims has been written in WWE’s history all along. He writes, “Not a new rule. We used that our whole career there. Watch all of our matches. Me & Cash never had more than one break up in a match. Rules in tag team wrestling are a good thing. It’s not a 4 way.”

When a different fan called the rule unnecessary Harwood fired back with, “Good basketball shouldn’t have an out of bounds?”

Check out the exchange below.

