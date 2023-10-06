David Harwood, better known as AEW star Dax Harwood, filed for “CMFTR” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 5 when he filed for the term, “CMFTR,” under entertainment services.
The name was used whenever CM Punk would team up with FTR in AEW. Here is the description:
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”