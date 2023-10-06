Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Mick Foley signing with TNA Wrestling in 2009.

“I don’t know the exact ins and outs of what happened with him in WWE, but obviously, he became on the open market and there’s no bigger fan of Mick Foley than Jeff Jarrett. You know, me and Mick, I feel like we almost started together because he came to Tennessee, I mean, in the late 80s. And then, you know, we paired him up with Robert Fuller, and then he went out to Texas and had success there. So, the first two territories he really worked on were from a family. So we go way, way back. But to see him evolve as a character and obviously the. The Taker matches the hell in the cell and the evolution. But his promo skills and his. Yeah. By this time, his legendary run. When he came on the open market, it was an absolute no-brainer. And he wasn’t really sure how he wanted to kind of navigate his career at the time. Maybe this is the beginning of his spoken word tours. He had come off. I don’t know how many books he had written at this time, 1 or 2. But Mick, just obviously, the world knows how successful and. Introspective and articulate, he is. But to get him to be a part of the brand again was a huge win and made an easy negotiation. You know, Barry Bloom, I’ve said it many, many times. He’s one of the top five smartest guys in the history of professional wrestling. I say that. With the facts, not an opinion. And you know Barry and myself conversations and to get Mick on board. Spike loved it. It was another, you know, because he had a relationship with Viacom. So it was a win win win. And as we got into the main event Mafia in a lot of ways, Mick was super valuable to the story.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.