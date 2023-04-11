Dax Harwood gives his opinion on the finish to WrestleMania 39, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship.

The Top Guy spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his FTR podcast, where he brought up how “letting the story play out” killed previous big acts for the company, specifically Lex Luger.

Imagine, if people would have said, ‘well it’s SummerSlam, WrestleMania 10 is around the corner. Let the story play out.’ We did, we let the story play out. Letting that story play out, it killed Lex Luger.

Harwood later mentions Cody tearing his pec last summer and wrestling in front of thousands, a moment he believes cemented The American Nightmare and proved he DID overcome adversity.

I saw other people who said Cody had to overcome more adversity. He tore his pec. Thousands of people in the arena saw it. Hundreds of thousands saw it on the pay-per-view. I don’t know if you can overcome any more adversity than that.

Finally…Harwood tells everyone to watch a video package of Cody’s previous run with WWE, joking that no one could ever overcome more adversity than that.

On top of that, if we only want to keep it storyline driven, just show a one-minute package of his prior WWE career and what he had to overcome there. Before he left, the man was Stardust. Show how he had to overcome and made himself into a main event level star and then have him come out on top. It’s okay for the good guy to win sometimes. I feel he should have, that’s my opinion. I feel he should have won.

Harwood isn’t the only superstar who thought Cody should have won at WrestleMania 39.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)