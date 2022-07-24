AEW star and current reigning IWGP, AAA, and ROH tag champion Dax Harwood was one of the many stars who spoke to the wrestling press in the post-Death Before Dishonor media scrum, where the Top Guy discussed why the doctor checked on him during FTR’s matchup against the Briscoes in the show’s main event. Highlights are below.

How he’s feeling after the matchup:

“It’s Saturday, so it depends on the day, I’m dealing with something different every day,” Harwood said when asked how he was feeling after the match. “Tonight [Jay Briscoe] gave me a Saito Suplex, that is a very very dangerous move, landed kind of high. Hurt my shoulder a while back at Forbidden Door and the doctor asked me before the match how I was feeling, told him the truth.”

On the doctor checking on him:

“He said I just want to make sure everything’s going to be okay for tonight, we did all the tests, and everything was cool but as soon as that happened he just took it upon himself to come to check to make sure the shoulder and the labrum and my neck and everything was cool. I’m okay, I’m okay on Saturday night, ask me tomorrow morning and we’ll see.”

