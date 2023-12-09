Earlier today, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan revealed a Jay Briscoe tribute matchup for the December 15th Final Battle pay-per-view. The bout will see the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson) battle FTR and Mark Briscoe in trios action.

Dax Harwood from FTR has since taken to social media to comment on what the matchup means to him. He writes:

I feel safe to say, Cash & I became very close to Jay & Mark. I feel safe to say Jay LOVED his family more than anything. I feel safe to say Mark & Jay considered us family. I feel safe to say, if you ever threatened Jay’s family, he would’ve fought you. This won’t be a match to “honor Jay”; he wouldn’t have wanted that. He’d want us to beat the asses these sons of bitches who challenged his family to a fight. Next week, we’ll FIGHT for the Briscoe family name. Hope yall do the same. Dem Top Guys, out!

FTR and The Briscoes famously clashed last year in an epic trilogy of matchups, including a dog-collar matchup that would up being Jay Briscoe’s last ever match. Check out Harwood’s post below.