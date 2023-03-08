Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood return from their hiatus to attack AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns following their successful title defense.

FTR had been away after requesting time off from AEW President Tony Khan earlier this year. Harwood discussed FTR’s status on his latest FTR Podcast episode, and said nothing has changed between FTR and AEW. The return does not mean they have re-signed with AEW, and as of when the episode was recorded, FTR still has 1 month and 18 days left on their contracts.

“Zero has changed, let’s put it that way,” Harwood said of FTR’s status following Revolution. “We got a call from Tony and this was, maybe, five days before the pay-per-view, maybe, it could have been four days before the pay-per-view. I don’t know and I’m just guessing that he either heard a clip, listened to the podcast, or read one of the headlines where I said we were ready to come back, our bodies were healed, we were just waiting for the call and we wanted to do what was right by the business because we are contracted through April.”

Harwood talked more about FTR’s options for the future, mentioning a potential WWE return, staying with AEW, working the indies, and NJPW.

“Our choice right now is strictly on happiness, that’s all,” Harwood said. “The pros of staying in AEW is a great schedule where I can come home and be with my family. The pros of WWE is they are the number one, at least and for the foreseeable future too, they are the number one money-making profession wrestling company in the world and monetarily, they could offer us a great deal too. But WWE, I don’t feel like we would have the kind of schedule that we would like. Another pro for AEW is, unless Tony changes his mind come April, we will be able to do independent bookings, great relationship with New Japan where we can go. Doing New Japan, doing the independents, going out and being able to do comic-cons and things and meeting some of our fans, those are the pros in AEW. WWE, they are on a creative high right now and I think that they could be able to keep that creative high up.”

Harwood later reiterated that nothing has changed in FTR’s relationship with AEW.

“Nothing has changed and please allow everything to play out because come April you will be able to understand what we’re doing and where we are going,” he added.

There’s no word yet on if FTR will be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Sacramento, CA.

