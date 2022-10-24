Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, was forced to end his career in the ring in 2002 after suffering a devastating injury. But before he left the organization, he was given the opportunity to work as a commentator, much like many other former wrestlers before him.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio Page looked back on the offer and noted that he did a trial that went well.

“When I left [in 2002], I was so burnt out, Kevin Dunn asked me to go and do a test to be an announcer … They wanted me to do a spot, so I did it. I went up there [to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT] and I did it. Kevin called me back, he goes, ‘I love it. We’re gonna start you, not with SmackDown, we’re gonna start you with the satellite for the first month or two. You get your feet wet, you’ll be on SmackDown. In no time, you’re gonna be on Raw.”

Page went on to explain that he decided to turn down the offer because McMahon would “really scream” through the headset as he has been known to do to other announcers. Page believes he could not have handled it during that period of his life.

