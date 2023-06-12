Jon Moxley is returning to DEFY Wrestling.

The popular indie promotion based in Seattle announced this morning on Twitter that the Death Rider would be competing at the July 29th 8XGP Night 1 event, which takes place at the Historic Washington Hall. At this time, no opponent(s) have been announced.

[ POSTER DROP ] DEATH RIDER COMETH…

Moxley last wrestled for DEFY in February 2023. On that night he teamed up with Shaff to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. and Davey Richards.

Moxley will also be returning to NJPW for its Independence Day event. You can read about that here.