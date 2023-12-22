Deonna Purrazzo looks back on her WWE release.

The Virtousa was cut from the WWE roster back in 2020, which led to her going to TNA (Impact) and becoming a three-time Knockouts Champion. Purrazzo spoke about this time during a recent interview on the Wrestling Is Life Is Wrestling program.

So when I got the phone call that I was released (from WWE), it was like, ‘What 203 number is calling me? I’m getting fired right now.’ But also, it was a great conversation with Canyon Ceman at the time because he was like, ‘I think this is what you want and you’re gonna end up really happy’ and I was like, ‘I think so too, so thank you.’ As negative as it was, it kind of ended — at least with Canyon who I had worked with for like seven years up until that point on and off. It ended up really positive and I think, yeah, I wouldn’t be me today and I wouldn’t be able to look back and be like, ‘I was part of the problem too.’ 25-year-old Deonna thought, ‘It’s them! It was them! It was them!’ And now, five years removed, I can be like, I had a lot to do with that (she laughed), and now I work to form better relationships and to act better and to be more professional and to bite my tongue a little bit more and I learned a lot from those worse times of my life.

