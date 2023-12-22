The viewership numbers are in for the December 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the promotion’s Holiday Bash special from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 782,000 average viewers, a 7% decrease from the December 13th episode that drew 845,000. They scored a rating of 0.26 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Wednesday’s 0.30.

Dynamite featured more matchups in the Continental Classic tournament, including Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, and Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH. It also featured Riho earning a future shot at the AEW women’s championship.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.