AEW star and former multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Fightful for an interview to hype up this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where the Virtuosa will be challenging Toni Storm for the women’s championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Knew she would feud with Storm as soon as she entered AEW due to their history:

The minute I came in, this was the idea, ‘You and Toni are going to do something.’ The people that pitched that idea and were maybe writing some of the stuff for us, didn’t even know that, ‘Hey, we have these matching tattoos, we should do something with this.’ It’s been really fun for Toni and I to drop little bits of our relationship outside of work. She’s not a big social media presence, so a lot of our friendship in the past was between us and offline. It’s been really fun and interesting to see the reaction, ‘Oh wow, we knew they were in STARDOM together, but we didn’t know to what extent they were friends.’ The tattoo was the cherry on top to all of it. We have this tangible evidence to prove our friendship. Let’s use that.

How she can’t help but laugh during her promo segments with Storm because Storm’s character is so ridiculous: