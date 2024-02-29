Kazuchika Okada is headed to AEW.

Okada finished up his final dates with NJPW and has hit the free agency market, a move that many fans did not expect as the Rainmaker was a top act in the promotion for well over a decade. However, it was noted at the beginning of the year that he would be departing once his contract expired, with WWE, TNA, and AEW all having massive interest.

According to Fightful Select, AEW is hopeful that they can get Okada into the mix by the March 6th Dynamite, which will be the first Dynamite after this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Tony Khan himself noted that the March 6th Dynamite would be huge.

AEW fans are also anticipating the Big Business television special in Boston, which is rumored to be the date that Mercedes Moné makes her official debut for the promotion.

