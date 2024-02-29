Roderick Strong feels honored to be on the AEW Revolution card this Sunday.

The event is centered around Sting, who will be wrestling his final matchup ever against the Young Bucks in the main event. Strong will be taking on Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on the show, a feud that has been building for the last several weeks.

During an interview with Chris Van Vilet, Strong talked about the significance of wrestling on the same card as Sting’s retirement.

I mean, it’s a big honour. And to be going against somebody like Orange Cassidy. Whatever we have going on aside he’s been a tremendous champion. I mean, he’s just an amazing wrestler and a great human. So it’s just one of those things that the right opponent at the right time. And, I haven’t wrestled as much as I thought I was going to my first year, and I’m okay with it. This gives me an opportunity to kind of blow the door open because people don’t really know exactly what to expect of me in these kinds of matches. I haven’t been in a big match like this in quite some time. So I’m very excited to show the world and I get to do it on the same show as Sting in his last match.

Check out Strong’s full interview below.