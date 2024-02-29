Bad news for El Hijo del Vikingo.

The AAA Mega Champion and frequent AEW performer announced on Instagram that he sustained an injury and will have to undergo surgery. What was the injury you ask? A ruptured ligament and damaged meniscus.

I had not wanted to talk about the topic for expecting specific diagnoses, I have a ruptured ligament and damaged meniscus, this Thursday February 29th I go into surgery, we know how we got in the ring but not how we will get down, thank you to all who have taken the time to message me an apology for not replying everyone, thank you to my family for keeping an eye on my mom my wife my friends and all of you for unconditional support, see you very soon thank you.

The injury to Vikingo happened on February 17th. Check out his post below.