Tony Khan talks the status of a top free agent in the wrestling industry.

Khan was asked about Kamille on today’s medial call for AEW Revolution, where he stated that the former NWA women’s champion would be a great fit for his women’s division, even hinting that she could be coming in soon.

Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never. Certainly, Kamille is somebody we’ve scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’ve enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration.

This would excite fans as Khan has already made it clear that Mercedes Moné is going to join AEW, along with top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada. Not only that, but Will Ospreay is now finished with all his outside dates and an official full-time member of the AEW roster.

Stay tuned for more highlights from the AEW Revolution media call.