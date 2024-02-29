Another update on the now scrapped ‘Meat Madness’ match.

AEW President Tony Khan announced yesterday that the newly created ‘Meat Madness’ match, which already featured Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer, would no longer be happening at Revolution and instead would be replaced with an All-Star Scramble. According to Khan, this was due to certain talents being hurt and/or unavailable.

Khan elaborated on this during today’s AEW Revolution media call. He revealed that Keith Lee and former TNT Champion Miro were two stars who he wanted to have in the match, but both were unavailable.

I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun, but some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use….right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that.

He later states that ‘Meat Madness’ will be revived at a later date.

Since we didn’t necessarily have the depth and we’re missing some of our big guys to do the Meat Madness multi-man scramble, we have other great stars and rivalries to showcase, so I made it an All-Star Scramble. When we get all of our big men healthy at the same time, I still want to take the Meat Madness concept off the shelf, get it out of the freezer, thaw it out, but until then I put Meat Madness on ice.

Elsewhere on the call, Khan spoke about top free agent Kamille and whether he would be interested in signing her for his AEW women’s division. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)