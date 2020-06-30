Dolph Ziggler Says He Really Liked Working With Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, Talks Being Proud Of Their WrestleMania Moment

WWE star Dolph Ziggler spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype his upcoming WWE championship match against Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules: Horror show. Read below where Ziggler discusses working with Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, and Otis’ big moment at this year’s WrestleMania.

On the storyline coming together and moving on from it:

I didn’t pitch this, but I feel like [the program between] myself and Otis had kind of run its course. I really liked working with Otis, Mandy and Sonya. If this were the old days and we were going five days a week and doing live events, we would have had even more chemistry and a really special thing. In this day and age, where it’s just a TV show in a closed studio, as young superstars, they came along very quickly. But I don’t know where else we could go with that, so I completely understand the move to Raw.

Happy that Otis got his big moment at WrestleMania: