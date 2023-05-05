Dominik Mysterio looks back on his involvement in the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

The Judgment Day member spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chente Ydrach, where he recalled getting to take off from school and getting paid in the process.

Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)