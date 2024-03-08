Congratulations to WWE star and former NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member got married yesterday, with his faction mates joining him as his grooms party. Several photos and videos of Dirty Dom’s big day have surfaced online, which you can check out below.

Dominik Mysterio & his Groomsmen. pic.twitter.com/BXEQ80I0cs — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) March 8, 2024

Dominik Mysterio gets boo’d at his own wedding. : evelyyngtz_ (IG) pic.twitter.com/MO6FQBDavk — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 8, 2024

Damian Priest and Austin Theory were Dominik's groomsmen at his wedding pic.twitter.com/w9NXL5DFK2 — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) March 8, 2024