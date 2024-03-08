Matt Hardy’s AEW contract is indeed expiring soon.

The Broken One confirmed the report, which was made by Fightful Select, during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Hardy says that he would like to stay with AEW, but understands if that is not in the cards.

That was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess. As far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract coming up. Obviously I’ve got responses, after that news broke earlier today and it didn’t come from me because no one had, had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking breaking the news, right? Yes, it is coming up in March and, we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens.

Hardy signed with AEW back in 2020. His brother, Jeff Hardy, joined him in 2022. The duo have said many times they hope to capture the AEW tag team titles. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Hardy’s status.

