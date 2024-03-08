TNA will be holding its Sacrifice premium live event later this evening from St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The full lineup can be found below.
-Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship
-Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jodi Threat for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
-Crazzy Steve vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA Digital Media Championship
-PCO vs. Kon in a No DQ match
-ABC vs. Bryan Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag Team Championship
-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone
-Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin
-Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley
-The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)
TONIGHT at 8/7c LIVE on TNA+! Don't miss a first-time-ever showdown as @TheMooseNation defends the TNA World Championship against TNA Original @TheEricYoung at #Sacrifice!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2024