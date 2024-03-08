TNA will be holding its Sacrifice premium live event later this evening from St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The full lineup can be found below.

-Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jodi Threat for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

-Crazzy Steve vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA Digital Media Championship

-PCO vs. Kon in a No DQ match

-ABC vs. Bryan Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag Team Championship

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

-Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley

-The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)