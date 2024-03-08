Tony Schiavone confirms a report.

On his final AEW Dynamite appearance Sting came down from the rafters, an entrance he had not made in many years dating back to his days in WCW. The moment went viral on social media and was a nice sendoff ahead of his final matchup at AEW Revolution.

Fightful Select has reported that AEW President Tony Khan had conferred with Martha Hart about the spot and hoped to get her blessing, as the entrance is famously what killed her husband, Owen Hart, in WWF. Schiavone spoke about their conversation on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast.

Tony [Tony Khan] did call Martha Hart, I was there when he fucking called her. He told me, ‘Go let Sting, Darby, and the Bucks know that Martha Hart and I have talked and she has given it her blessing.’ I went and told them what the communication was. Would not have done it without first talking to Martha Hart.

Fortunately, Sting’s entrance went off without any issues, and his sendoff at AEW Revolution is still being talked about days later.

