Tonight WWE invades the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for its weekly episode of SmackDown. Below is a full preview of the show.

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns are set to appear

-Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear to answer The Rock’s WrestleMania challenge

-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross