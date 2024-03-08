Last night AEW held a series of television tapings for this Saturday’s Collision episode. The program normally airs live but AEW decided to tape the show ahead of time, which means we have SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T READ AHEAD IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THEM.

-The House of Black defeated Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight.

-Mistico def. Angelico

-Bryan Danielson def. Shane Taylor. Afterward, Will Ospreay confronts Danielson. The two will face one another at AEW Dynasty

-Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) & Kazuchika Okada def. Jon Cruz, Liam Gray & Adrian Alonis. Afterward, Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC run in and set up 6-man tag at Big Business

-Mariah May def. Trish Adora

-Toni Storm does Toni Awards. Deonna Purrazzo attacks Storm

-Nick Wayne def. Adam Priest. Afterward, Adam Copeland attacks Nick Wayne

-Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) interrupts FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) promo

-“Lionheart” Chris Jericho def. Titan. The Gates Of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) attack Jericho and HOOK makes the save