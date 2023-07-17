Dominik Mysterio believes even bigger things are in store for Rhea Ripley.

The WWE star spoke about ‘Mami’ during a recent interview with Metro, where he predicted that the current reigning women’s champion will be going after the men’s titles within the next two years.

Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26. I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter for time.

Shifting subjects, Dom spoke about his decision to join Ripley and the Judgment Day faction. He says that working alongside the group has helped him become a better heel, specifically Ripley, who he can’t thank enough.

Even with Priest and Finn and Rhea – especially Rhea, they taught me how to just go out there and be a menace to these people, and just have them not like me. Rhea with these kids, you know, she’s teaching me how to be menacing to these kids. I can’t thank her enough. I think she’s really the one that helped me come out of my turtle shell and just enjoy and have fun with them. Our chemistry’s growing week to week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other. It’s only getting better man.

