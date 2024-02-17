Dominik Mysterio lost to Kevin Owens in his WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying match on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Despite this fact, “Dirty” Dom is still making the trip to Australia for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event.

In a post-SmackDown digital exclusive, The Judgment Day member confirmed his status for the upcoming PLE and gave his thoughts on the WWE Women’s World Championship match at the event between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

“I may have not have qualified for the Chamber, but Dirty Dom is still gonna be in Perth supporting Judgment Day because Finn and Damien are gonna stay undisputed Tag Team Champions. Rhea is gonna wipe the floor with Nia Jax in her home country and I just can’t wait to be by their side and celebrate because Judgment Day runs all.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.