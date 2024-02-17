Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, February 16, 2024 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024
– Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jason Jordan
– Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina: Petey Williams
– AOP squash: Abyss
– Chamber Qualifier: Miz vs. Logan Paul: Shane Helms
– Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre: TJ Wilson
– Bloodline segment: Michael Hayes
WWE SPEED PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/16/2024
– Cameron Grimes vs. Odyssey Jones: Nick Aldis
– Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander: Nick Aldis