– With next week’s episodes of WWE NXT and WWE Friday Night SmackDown being taped this week, the only live show remaining leading up to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event on February 24 at Optus Stadium in Burswood, Western Australia, AUS. will be WWE Monday Night Raw on February 19.

– The Rock was telling the truth during his main event promo segment on Friday night regarding SmackDown breaking a record this week. The February 16 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX show, which also included the taping for next week’s show on February 23, was the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in the Salt Lake City, Utah market. Friday’s show emanated from the Delta Center.

