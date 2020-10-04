WWE star Dominik Mysterio was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vilet to talk all things pro-wrestling, including whether he’ll wear a mask in honor of his father Rey Mysterio, and his general thoughts on his SummerSlam debut. Highlights can be found below.

Says there’s still a chance he may wear a mask:

“There’s still talks about it, so we would like to eventually get into the tradition of lucha libre, which would be putting a mask on me and taking the name. But I think that’s all down the line in the future. But now everyone knows my face and what I look like, and the idea of wearing a mask is to hide your identity, to be able to go out to places and stuff like that. But I think I could find a unique way of bringing the mask into my character.”

Possibly changing his name to Prince Mysterio:

“My long goal [for my name] would be ‘Prince Mysterio,’ for me, since ‘Rey’ in Spanish is ‘king,’ so for my character to be Prince Mysterio, but I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes.”

Whether there was a plan when he started training:

“We didn’t have a set plan. We just knew that the end goal would be to, eventually, be signed to WWE and be in WWE. I never had any intention of, it all happened so fast, you know. The opportunity presented itself, but yeah, the idea was to get some independent work, start building my name a little bit, eventually make it down to WWE, start training at the PC, but everything just happened so fast, you know. And they gave me the ball and I started running with it.”

Talks his SummerSlam debut:

“[WWE SummerSlam] was literally my first match ever, I have had practivr matches with Lance and other students at Storm’s, but first official match was at SummerSlam.”

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)