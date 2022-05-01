WWE released ten wrestlers from the NXT 2.0 brand, including Draco Anthony.

The former NXT star took to Twitter to comment on his release by writing the following:

“That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out, I just don’t know what words to say to be honest. Thankful and grateful for the opportunity. Enjoy the weekend.”

He broke into the wrestling business in 2021 and previously went by the

Blake Cortez name. He signed with WWE that same year with his debut match coming that September. His last WWE match was on April 12th in a loss on NXT TV to Xyon Quinn.