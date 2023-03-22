Dragon Lee will make his official WWE NXT TV in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw NXT North American Champion Wes Lee name three of the four challengers for his Fatal 5 Way title defense at Stand & Deliver – Dragon, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov.

NXT saw Dragon interrupt an in-ring segment with Wes, and make it known he wanted a shot at the title. Dragon said to him right now, Wes is the best in all of NXT. This brought out McDonagh and Dragunov, who invited Dragon to watch their match from ringside. The match ended when a brawl broke out at ringside with Dragon, McDonagh and Dragunov. Wes then ran out and got involved, which led to Wes naming McDonagh and Dragunov for the title match at Stand & Deliver.

It was later announced that the final competitor in the match will be decided next Tuesday with a Battle Royal on the go-home show. The first four confirmed entrants are Axiom, Dabba-Kato, Jinder Mahal, and Dijak.

Lee signed with WWE in December and just moved to Orlando in early March after his visa issues were worked out. He made his first appearance in the crowd at NXT Roadblock on March 7, then made his in-ring debut with a win over Eddy Thorpe at the March 11 NXT live event in St. Petersburg, FL.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants may qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

